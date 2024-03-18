Pedestrian treated on Southsea road after being hit by car

A pedestrian was treated on a Southsea road after being hit by a car.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Mar 2024, 18:13 GMT
Winter Road, Southsea, crash. Pic: Stu VaizeyWinter Road, Southsea, crash. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Police and paramedics scrambled to Winter Road, Southsea, on Saturday around 5.30pm where a person was injured on the ground.

The road was blocked off by emergency services as paramedics treated the person - who luckily escaped with minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 5.38pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries."

