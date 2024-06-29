Men, women and children of all ages and abilities took part in day one of this weekend’s Race for Life events to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and to help fund life-saving tests and treatments of the future.

Among them was cancer survivor, Taylor Steadman, who shared how she has benefitted from lifesaving research herself. She was part of a team of seven, including her husband and three children Blue, 9, Baye, 7 and Brook, 5.

Taylor, from Havant, said: “I was diagnosed with cancer of the appendix which they discovered when my appendix burst. Just 11 months ago I had what’s called the ‘mother of all surgeries’ to remove a number of organs to prevent the cancer spreading and I’ve received months of chemotherapy. I basically learned to walk again after having such major surgery but now I’m grateful to be here taking part in Pretty Muddy with my family.”

Imogen Cooper, 10, her brother Stanley, 6, and their cousin Nancy Gillman, 10, took part in Pretty Muddy Kids.

Imogen said: “We go to Rowlands Castle St Johns Primary and we’re doing Pretty Muddy in memory of our teacher, Mrs Woodley, who recently passed away from breast cancer. We’ve raised hundreds of pounds to help other people and some of our teachers are taking part today too.”

The Royal Navy Police were represented by Christina Reaney and Louise Lee who wore a brightly coloured tutu for the occasion. Christina said: I’m taking part to help raise money and awareness and to remember family members. My auntie has survived breast cancer but sadly my dad passed away from blood cancer so the cause is very close to home.”

Team ‘Jeanette’s Eagles’ from Gosport raised over £1,000 thanks to support from her customers at The Eagle pub and wore inflatable flamingos as they made their way around the course.

Jeanette explained: “I beat breast cancer after finding a lump during the pandemic. I’ve had surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy so I understand why research is so important.”

Mark Nixon was one of the weekend’s top fundraisers. Mark said: “Today is a year to the day since I had surgery for prostate cancer so felt it was right to come and do this today. I’m now doing really well and I’ve raised over £1,000.”

More than £320,000 has been raised so far across the weekend’s events for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Portsmouth. No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“Life-saving research already helps people living with cancer every single day. It’s thanks to our supporters who fundraise that we can go further to discover new ways to beat the disease and create a future where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

“It was a fantastic day at Pretty Muddy Portsmouth, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, chief executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”

1 . Race For Life Pretty Muddy Race For Life Pretty Muddy, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-026)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Race For Life Pretty Muddy Race For Life Pretty Muddy, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-040)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Race For Life Pretty Muddy Race For Life Pretty Muddy, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-039)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales