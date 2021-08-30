Department stores were the core of every British high street. They had everything – from homeware, to clothing, food halls and more.
Now a majority of popular department stores have sadly closed down due to the rise of online shopping or other financial difficulties. We have loved and lost many department stores in Portsmouth over the years, such as Woolies, BHS and many others.
We've put together a list of some department stores that are sadly no longer in the Portsmouth area.
