Department stores were the core of every British high street. They had everything – from homeware, to clothing, food halls and more.

Now a majority of popular department stores have sadly closed down due to the rise of online shopping or other financial difficulties. We have loved and lost many department stores in Portsmouth over the years, such as Woolies, BHS and many others.

We've put together a list of some department stores that are sadly no longer in the Portsmouth area.

1. Woolworths, Portsmouth One of the most popular department stores that is sadly missed is Woolworths. Woolworths on Commercial Road closed in 2009 as the company entered administration. Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

2. BHS, Fareham British Home Stores in Fareham sadly closed their doors in 2016 after the chain went into administration. Photo: Ellie Pilmoor Photo Sales

3. BHS, Portsmouth BHS also closed its doors in Cascades Shopping Centre in 2016. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Debenhams, Portsmouth The iconic Debenhams store on Commercial Road closed in 2020 due to the company going into liquidation. The brand was later sold to online retailer, Boohoo. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales