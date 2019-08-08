Workman dies after 'heavy object' falls from crane in Sussex

Have your say

A MAN has died after being hit by a heavy object which fell from a crane, police have said.

The 21-year-old workman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at South Cliff Tower in Bolsover Road, Eastbourne today.

Police investigating

Police were called at 11.20am to reports that a man had suffered serious injuries and paramedics also attended.

His next of kin have been informed and the road remains closed while the incident is being dealt with.

Sussex Police added that the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

