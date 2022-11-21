Wales football fans arrive at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Picture date: Monday November 21, 2022.

Thousands of England and Wales fans are in Qatar as both nations begin their bids for World Cup 2022 glory.

England will open their group B campaign against Iran this afternoon at 1pm before Wales – making their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 – face the US team at 7pm..

The tournament has already seen plenty of controversy, with the Fifa declaring that alcohol sales at all eight stadiums in Qatar will be restricted to restricted corporate areas of stadiums.

Bryn Barnard, 30, from Portsmouth and who supports Wales, said he is only in Qatar for the first game against the US – and remains unfazed by a dry football competition.

Bryn said: ‘I can see where a lot of fans are coming from, they did promise us before we came that we could drink here.

‘But I haven’t had a drink since I got here and I’ve not missed it. You come here for the experience. I can drink at home.’

Fans have also been outspoken about the the cost of supporting their nations’ teams in person, as flights can costs as much as £900, while most accommodation options costs more than than £2,000 for the duration – and a mid-range ticket for all the England games is £2,226.

Bryn added: ‘I don’t think my girlfriend would be let me stay longer, it’s a lot of money.

‘I’ve supported Wales since I was around eight, my mum is Welsh, and I love it.

‘There’s just so much culture around it.

‘With my accent other fans could me like ‘you’re not Welsh’ but they’re not and, to be honest most of the Wales team are like me.

‘I’m just hoping we win, I think we need to start strong.’

Now fresh controversy surrounds England and Wales players’ plan to wear a OneLove armband, promoting LGBTQ+ rights.