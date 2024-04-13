Two people on stranded yacht saved by lifeboat and Solent Coastguard personnel in Portsmouth Harbour

Two sailors aboard a yacht who got stranded in Portsmouth Harbour after their ship broke down have been rescued.
By Freddie Webb
Published 13th Apr 2024, 12:24 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

RNLI crew at Eastney station and Solent Coastguard were deployed to help the stricken individuals at 4.24pm yesterday afternoon (April 12). Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook that the vessel had lost power near the Explosion Museum.

RNLI crews saved two people on a stranded yacht which got stuck in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: The News Portsmouth.RNLI crews saved two people on a stranded yacht which got stuck in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: The News Portsmouth.
RNLI crews saved two people on a stranded yacht which got stuck in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: The News Portsmouth.

They said: “Due to the location in the busy shipping channel the yacht and two persons on board were at risk and causing a hazard to shipping. The crew launched our D-Class and in good conditions made rapid progress to the vessel.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The yacht was towed to safety to the Royal Clarence Marina. Both sailors were brought to safety, with lifeboat personnel returning to the station.

“When on the water please always ensure you have the means to contact the coastguard should you need help,” the RLNI said. “On this occasion the crew of the yacht were able to contact the Coastguard / Kings Harbour Master via VHF and request assistance.”

Related topics:Portsmouth HarbourRNLIEastney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.