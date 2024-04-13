Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RNLI crew at Eastney station and Solent Coastguard were deployed to help the stricken individuals at 4.24pm yesterday afternoon (April 12). Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook that the vessel had lost power near the Explosion Museum.

RNLI crews saved two people on a stranded yacht which got stuck in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: The News Portsmouth.

They said: “Due to the location in the busy shipping channel the yacht and two persons on board were at risk and causing a hazard to shipping. The crew launched our D-Class and in good conditions made rapid progress to the vessel.”

The yacht was towed to safety to the Royal Clarence Marina. Both sailors were brought to safety, with lifeboat personnel returning to the station.