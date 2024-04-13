Two people on stranded yacht saved by lifeboat and Solent Coastguard personnel in Portsmouth Harbour
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
RNLI crew at Eastney station and Solent Coastguard were deployed to help the stricken individuals at 4.24pm yesterday afternoon (April 12). Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook that the vessel had lost power near the Explosion Museum.
They said: “Due to the location in the busy shipping channel the yacht and two persons on board were at risk and causing a hazard to shipping. The crew launched our D-Class and in good conditions made rapid progress to the vessel.”
The yacht was towed to safety to the Royal Clarence Marina. Both sailors were brought to safety, with lifeboat personnel returning to the station.
“When on the water please always ensure you have the means to contact the coastguard should you need help,” the RLNI said. “On this occasion the crew of the yacht were able to contact the Coastguard / Kings Harbour Master via VHF and request assistance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.