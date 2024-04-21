Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of yacht Sea Rose has been warned to remove their vessel from Eastney beach or risk losing it permanently. The “bilge keel yacht” appears stranded some distance from the shoreline and has attracted interest from local residents. In a similar incident, a yacht named “Skylark” was stranded nearby for two months last summer, until it was eventually removed by its owner with help from local residents.

The sign on the yacht.

A notice - pinned in triplicate to the yacht - reads: “Notice under: section 41 local government (miscellaneous provisions) act 1982 personal property abandoned at:

Eastney Beach (herein referred to as "the Land"). Personal property, namely a white hulled bilge keel yacht named Sea Rose has been abandoned at the Land and has therefore come into the possession of Portsmouth City Council (herein referred to as "PCC"). PCC owns and manages the Land. This is formal notice that PCC requires you to remove the vessel before 12:00 noon on Friday, May 24 2024.

“If you do not collect the vessel by this deadline then the property will vest in PCC and the City Council may sell or otherwise dispose of the property as it thinks fit.”