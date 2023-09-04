News you can trust since 1877
Yacht Skylark: Landmark boat moved from Southsea seafront after two months spent stranded on beach

A boat which became beached on the seafront more than two months ago has been moved from its position on the shingle.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST

Yacht Skylark, which ran aground on July 2, became something of a landmark in Eastney with local people stopping to pose for photographs and even climb aboard. The boat was also subject to extensive vandalism and items on board were stolen.

NOW READ: Owner of beached boat Yacht Skylark urges public to respect his property after vandals damage his maritime home in Southsea

The vessel was set afloat once more on Sunday, September 3, with the use of a digger to channel the water around it. Owner David Tyson confirmed that Syklark, which was also his home before it became stranded, is back on the water.

David Tyson said he "lost everything" due to thieves raiding his boat while it was beached in Southsea.David Tyson said he "lost everything" due to thieves raiding his boat while it was beached in Southsea.
David, 42, previously told the news that he came ashore from his boat to get some tools when it overheated, leaving it anchored half a mile from the shore. When he returned a few hours later, he found the boat was beached, having become unmoored.

David’s daughter Scarlett has set up a fundraiser to help her father recoup some of what he has lost in damages and to theft. You can donate here.

