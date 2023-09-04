Yacht Skylark: Landmark boat moved from Southsea seafront after two months spent stranded on beach
Yacht Skylark, which ran aground on July 2, became something of a landmark in Eastney with local people stopping to pose for photographs and even climb aboard. The boat was also subject to extensive vandalism and items on board were stolen.
The vessel was set afloat once more on Sunday, September 3, with the use of a digger to channel the water around it. Owner David Tyson confirmed that Syklark, which was also his home before it became stranded, is back on the water.
David, 42, previously told the news that he came ashore from his boat to get some tools when it overheated, leaving it anchored half a mile from the shore. When he returned a few hours later, he found the boat was beached, having become unmoored.