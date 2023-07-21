Skylark, a motorsailer yacht, ran aground on Southsea Beach on July 2.

Owner David Tyson, 42, explained that he came ashore from his boat to get some tools when it overheated, leaving it anchored half a mile from the shore. When he returned a few hours later, he found the boat was beached, having become unmoored.

He is now struggling to find a way to get the yacht afloat again, and said he has lost “everything” due to thieves rading the vessel. Dave made the boat his home two months ago, realising a long-held dream.

David Tyson said he has "lost everything" due to thieves raiding his boat while it is beached in Southsea.

David said: “They’ve stolen everything off the boat. I’ve just recently moved in it. There wasn’t a lot of damage at the beginning but I went down there the other day and they have kicken in the mahogony door. They’ve split the door straight down the middle and smashed it all in. We came ashore in my dinghy, which has a brand new four stroke engine on the back. I chained it up underneath South Parade Pier, but when we got back that had been stolen – engine and boat. I’ve had some silly quotes off people, but obviosuly I’m struggling with the tides – I don’t want to damage my boat by just pulling it because it’s a dead weight. I just need water.”

Since posting about his predicament on Facebook, some people have come forward with offers of help but so far none have been viable.

Over the course of the month, David has supervised the vessel from his van nearby and even spent some nights sleeping on the boat. Before it was sent adrift, Skylark was usually kept in Fareham Creek.

David’s daughter Scarlett has set up a fundraiser to help her dad with the costs of moving his boat and buying a new dinghy.

He added: “I just want people to understand that it’s my home. I’m not bothered about my personal possessions. It’s just a bit rude that people think it’s okay to go on the beach and take what’s there.”

The boat has attracted lots of interest from local people and seen people climb aboard and pose for photos, which David said he doesn’t mind. His current plans to recover the boat include getting a digger on the beach to dig a channel through the shingle, but he has been unable to secure permission to do this. Provided it is still in seaworthy condition once finally afloat, David intends to live aboard Skylark again.

In the days after Skylark was beached, a Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: ‘HM Coastguard responded to reports of a vessel running aground at Southsea, just east of Southsea Pier, on 2 July. Alerted just after 1pm, the Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the scene. The vessel was secured by Portsmouth Marine Services.’

