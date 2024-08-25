Yard Act entertain the crowds at Victorious - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 18:10 BST
Yard Act entertained the crowd on the Common Stage at Victorious this afternoon.

The Rock band thrilled the Southsea audience with their performance – see our picture gallery:

Yard Act put on an energetic performance this Sunday at Victorious Festival on the Common Stage.Photos by Alex Shute

1. Yard Act at Victorious

Yard Act put on an energetic performance this Sunday at Victorious Festival on the Common Stage.Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - Yard ActPhotos by Alex Shute

2. Yard Act at Victorious

Pictured - Yard ActPhotos by Alex Shute

The crowds watching Yard ActPhotos by Alex Shute

3. Yard Act put on an energetic performance this Sunday at Victorious Festival on the Common Stage. Pictured - Yard Act Photos by Alex Shute

The crowds watching Yard ActPhotos by Alex Shute

Yard Act put on an energetic performance Photos by Alex Shute

4. Yard Act at Victorious

Yard Act put on an energetic performance Photos by Alex Shute

