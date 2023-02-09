Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You, watching through a window (Credit: Netflix)

Viewers have been patiently waiting for the latest season of You to be streamed on Netflix, and the wait is finally over after five episodes have been released for part one.

Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, has taken a vacation and has moved to London, where he is desperately trying to resist old habits – but it does not turn out the way that he expects it to.

Will there be a Season 5 of You?

Currently Netflix has not confirmed that there will be a fifth season coming after the chaos that awaits viewers in the latest episodes. It is expected that, due to the popularity of the programme, that it will be renewed for another season.

In a previous interview, Sera Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter that they ‘definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons’, which is a good indication.

When is the release date for Season 5 of You?

As it stands, with no confirmation of renewal, there are no dates that viewers can wait for – but the wait between season 3 and season 4 is a year and a half, which indicates that if there is another season it will come out in 2024.

When does the second instalment of Season 4 come out?

Season 4 is being divided into two parts with the second instalment being released on March 9, 2023.

There are currently five episodes in the first part and the second part will also come with an additional five parts.

What happened at the end of Season 3?

In the previous season, Joe and Love, played by Victoria Pedretti's character, embark on their life together, but they have a lot of issues that need to be resolved and have to attend therapy.

The pair try to live their life like the typical couple and try their best at integrating into the community – but things do not go as planned with Joe rounding up his series of events by killing Love and then setting the house on fire – with her inside.