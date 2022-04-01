When will Peaky Blinders season 6 be on Netflix? How you can stream the final season of the BBC drama
THE Shelby gang will be returning to our screens for one final ride this weekend.
The hit BBC drama will come to an end on Sunday evening with the sixth epsiode of the final season.
The finale will air at 9pm on BBC One/ One HD on April 3.
But if you aren’t in the UK or don’t have a TV license you might be wondering how you can watch Season 6 of the Peaky Blinders.
Here’s all you need to know:
Will Season 6 of Peaky Blinders be on Netflix?
Currently Seasons 1-5 of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix in the UK.
Netflix has announced that Peaky Blinders season six will be available from June 10 – so a couple of months after it finishes airing in the UK.
Meaning you have to wait a little longer to watch it on Netflix.
Can you stream Season 6 of Peaky Blinders?
If you don’t have a TV or can’t watch the episode live, but you do have a TV license then you will be able to watch Peaky Blinders on iPlayer.
Episodes will air live and be available on catch up on the BBC streaming platform.
But you need a TV license to be able to access iPlayer.