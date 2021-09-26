Memebrs of Chloe's Theatre Arts during their fundraising event at Portchester Parish Hall on Saturday 25th September 2021. Photo By Alex Shute

Students of Chloe’s Theatre Arts entertained guests with a free West End themed show on Saturday with profits from food and raffle sales going to childhood cancer awareness, via Cancer Research UK, in honour of Sophie Fairall.

Sophie, from Stubbington, died this month following the diagnosis of a rare form of tissue cancer.

Chloe Green 23 at Portchester Parish Hall, along with the members of Chloe's Theatre Arts for their fundraising event on Saturday 25th September 2021. Photo By Alex Shute

The event, held at Portchester Parish Hall, also included face painting and games for all ages.

Organiser and dance teacher Chloe Green, 23, said: ‘I’m really happy to see how many people have come along today, I’m amazed at how many people are here.

‘The kids will be performing a real mix of genres with some musical theatre and street dance.

‘I was inspired to organise this after hearing Sophie’s story, I hope we can raise lots of money.’

Caitlyn Webster, 12, from Paulsgrove was part of the troupe performing an extract from the Beetlejuice musical.

She said: ‘I’m really looking forward to performing today.

‘When I heard about Sophie I felt so bad for her but knowing we can do something to raise some money in her name is good.’

Her friend Emma Green, 12, added: ‘It’s important to raise money as research for children’s cancer doesn’t get a lot of funding.’

Younger members of the dance school, which has around 60 pupils, performed a song from the musical Matlida.

And students from the University of Chichester also took part.

Six-year-old Alicia Dafiaga, from Portchester, was there performing with a street dance group.

‘I like to dance a lot,’ she said.

Her proud mum Faye McGowan, 31, added: ‘This is the first time I’ve been to see her perform, I can’t wait. Usually I just drop her off and pick her up again so it’ll be great to see her dance.

‘I don’t think there’s enough awareness about childhood cancer so this is really important.’

The group hopes to reach a total of £500 in donations. To contribute to the cause visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/chloes-giving-page-2729

