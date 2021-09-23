Crew from Victory Squadron, HMS Collingwood, spent two days taking part in sporting challenges to help raise funds for Lieutenant Paul Killpartrick, 41.

Lt Killpartrick, who until recently served at the Fareham establishment, was sadly diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer and needed to raise £100,000 to undergo life extending treatment which is not available on the NHS.

Paul Killpatrick with his daughter Seren. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The challenge was chosen for sailors to raise money alongside Physical Training staff (PTIs).

Together they spent eight hours each day and lifted 1,118,503kg and ran 103 miles. They also did bench presses, squats and deadlifts.

Meghan Cuthbert, engineering technician on Victory Squadron, said: ‘The news of Paul is devastating, a fellow sailor who has dedicated 21 years serving his country in the Royal Navy, a son, husband, father and friend. We wanted to make the biggest impact we can in trying to reach the goal required for this life extending treatment.’

Lee Owens, who was heavily involved in organising the event, said: ‘This was a great effort from everyone involved.’

Fundraiser Lauren Mckinley added: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed getting involved in the event and helping contribute to raising the money for Paul. It was a really fun session.’

Their efforts raised £663.16. An extra £205 was also raised via their Just Giving page.

Lt Killpartrick, posting on the fundraising page, said: ‘I am an engineer in the Royal Navy where I have served my country for the past 21 years. Unfortunately the cancer cannot be cured, but I can still undergo therapy to hopefully shrink the tumour to improve and increase my life expectancy.

‘I would like to receive Proton Beam Therapy at the Rutherford Cancer Treatment Centre in Thames Valley, Reading. This treatment is not available on the NHS.

‘My daughter, Seren, aged 12 is fundraising to help me receive this life saving treatment. Please help if you can, any small donations gratefully received.’

So far £102,000 has been raised.

To donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/serenshope?utm_id=66&utm_term=PPQMPQaV8

