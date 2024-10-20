The South East Hants Young Farmers Club held their annual tractor run on Saturday, October 19 as it passed through a number of local villages. The farmers, raising money for Rowans Hospice and Guide Dogs, started at Bishops Waltham before passing through Wickham, Southwick, Denmead, Hambledon. East Meon before finishing at West Meon.

Crowds gathered on the pavement all across the route as they cheered them on with the tractors horns blaring throughout. To make a donation to the cause click here.

The News was in Wickham Square to get pictures of the fantastic procession. Here are pictures of the event:

1 . South East Hants Young Farmers Club Tractor Run Crowds gathered in Wickham Square to watch the procession of tractors go by all to raise money for Rowans Hospice and Guide Dogs. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

