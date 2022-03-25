As reported, Copnor Road was closed between Larkhill Road and Amberley Road for almost four hours yesterday afternoon.

Police have now revealed that a young girl, who was a pedestrian, suffered serious injuries in the accident, which happened at about 2.30pm, when she was hit by a Ford Transit van.

She was taken to hospital.

A child was seriously hurt in an accident in Portsmouth

A police spokesman said: ‘The van driver was spoken to at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.’

Police want to hear from anyone with information about the collision, particularly those who may have dash cam footage.