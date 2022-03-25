Young girl seriously injured in Portsmouth collision with Ford Transit on Copnor Road
A YOUNG girl was seriously injured after being hit by a van in Portsmouth.
As reported, Copnor Road was closed between Larkhill Road and Amberley Road for almost four hours yesterday afternoon.
Police have now revealed that a young girl, who was a pedestrian, suffered serious injuries in the accident, which happened at about 2.30pm, when she was hit by a Ford Transit van.
She was taken to hospital.
A police spokesman said: ‘The van driver was spoken to at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.’
Police want to hear from anyone with information about the collision, particularly those who may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220116884.