Portsmouth main road closed for hours while police investigated 'serious' collision
POLICE closed a stretch of one of the main roads through Portsmouth as they investigated a collision between a pedestrian and a van.
Copnor Road in Hilsea was closed between Larkhill Road and Amberley Road from 2.30pm to about 6.10pm following this afternoon’s incident.
Motorists were being advised to avoid the area as traffic backed up
A police spokesman said at the time: ‘Officers are attending a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a van, which happened around 2.30pm today.’
There has been no update on the pedestrian’s condition or any arrests.
