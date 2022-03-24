Police

Copnor Road in Hilsea was closed between Larkhill Road and Amberley Road from 2.30pm to about 6.10pm following this afternoon’s incident.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area as traffic backed up

A police spokesman said at the time: ‘Officers are attending a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a van, which happened around 2.30pm today.’

There has been no update on the pedestrian’s condition or any arrests.

