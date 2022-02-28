Southsea gratitude coach Charla Grant, founder of Portsmouth-based The Grateful Hearts Club, is delivering on her aim to bring people together - with an art exhibition seeing more than 800 people attend a day of fun at St Margaret’s Church, Highland Road in Southsea on Saturday.

Artists and creatives came together to contribute to the Grateful Arts Club and Motiv8 exhibition to support young people.

Charla said: ‘It was a lovely day full of positivity and love and was nice to bring young together into one room and show their creativity and exhibit their work.

‘The young people helped host the event helping them to develop life skills and make them feel confident.

‘Everyone enjoyed it. I was very proud to see gratitude in action.’

The Grateful Hearts Club grew from a community-based project which launched in July 2021 and guided a group of young people on a journey of art and gratitude.

Charla says she just wants to unite and help people through being appreciated. ‘I really enjoy bringing people together and connecting them through gratitude,’ she said.

‘Charities do great work but do not always get the light shone on them enough. We want to try to work with them more.’

Charla has held a number of community events after setting up the Grateful Hearts Club in June 2019 after a seven-year journey of trying to start a family.

After several miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and sadly losing her daughter, Olive, during childbirth, Charla started to think about the positive things she had in life that she was grateful for.

The 39-year-old has plans for the future, with the next event set to be with the Literacy Hub on April 2 at Southsea Castle and continue to spread awareness of gratitude.

‘Spreading gratitude helps bring people together. People want to do good and make a difference,’ she said.

‘We certainly need it right now with what’s going on in the world - it feels very apt at this time. We have to appreciate what we have.’

