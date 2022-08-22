News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Young people get taster of career in emergency services

YOUNG people were given an insight into a career in the emergency services during a taster course.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 6:24 pm

A group of 16–25-year-olds took part in a unique five-day Get Started in Emergency Services taster course.

Read More

Read More
Rape of woman during early hours in Portsmouth launches police hunt for vicious ...

It included a mix of hands-on workshops designed to teach the young people more about the type of job roles available in the emergency services.

Hampshire fire service holds emergency services taster course.

Most Popular

The group learnt real firefighting drills from operational firefighters and were given talks from Hampshire Constabulary’s neighbourhood team and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

Eight young people completed the course and attended a pass-out parade with family and friends to celebrate.

Reece Edwards, 25, from Portsmouth who attended the course, said: ‘Before the course I’d had over 100 rejections from all sorts of jobs and all I want to do is earn money to support my family.

‘This week has given me a good insight into the emergency services and helped open doors which I hope may progress into a new career.

South Central Ambulance ServicePortsmouth