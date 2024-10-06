Young whale dies after becoming stranded on beach despite efforts to save it

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 11:07 GMT
A young whale died after becoming stranded on a beach despite efforts to save it.

HM Coastguard

The juvenile 400lb whale was euthanised on a beach between Brook and Brighstone on the Isle of Wight at around 1pm on Saturday.

The whale was discovered injured while trying to right itself and breathe. A dog walker and a man helped keep the whale upright and breathing until coastguard teams and members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team arrived and battled to save it.

A specialist recovery team from the Isle of Wight Council has this morning successfully removed the young pilot whale from the beach.

