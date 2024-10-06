Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young whale died after becoming stranded on a beach despite efforts to save it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Coastguard

The juvenile 400lb whale was euthanised on a beach between Brook and Brighstone on the Isle of Wight at around 1pm on Saturday.

The whale was discovered injured while trying to right itself and breathe. A dog walker and a man helped keep the whale upright and breathing until coastguard teams and members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team arrived and battled to save it.

A specialist recovery team from the Isle of Wight Council has this morning successfully removed the young pilot whale from the beach.