Teenagers were seen performing dangerous jumps into the ocean at Sally Port amid sweltering heat on Monday afternoon.

And despite the weather expected to cool over the coming days, the temperature is still set to remain warm – raising the possibility of more tombstoning incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters tombstoning at Sally Port, Old Portsmouth, on September 6, 2021.

However, Portsmouth City Council has pointed out there are a number of dangers when taking part in the dare-devil activity.

Councillor Ben Dowling, member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘We strongly condemn tombstoning from our seafronts and ask that people seriously consider the potential life-changing or even fatal consequences one wrong jump can have for you and your loved ones.

‘The sea may look inviting but jumping from a great height risks shallow waters, submerged objects, serious shock from cold water and strong currents that can make swimming or getting out of the water impossible.’

SEE ALSO: RAF Typhoon spotted above south coast

Youngsters tombstoning at Sally Port in Old Portsmouth on September 6, 2021.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.