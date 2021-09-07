But it turned out the aircraft seen above Eastbourne at around 4pm was only completing a photoshoot for the RAF after an appearance at Bournemouth Air Festival.

The imagery will be released on the RAF’s social media channels soon.

RAF Typhoon and small plane above Eastbourne on Monday September 6, 2021. Picture: Tabitha White

A spokesman for the RAF said: ‘The Typhoon display aircraft was completing a photoshoot on the south coast after displaying at the Bournemouth Air Festival.’

He added: ‘(The RAF was) capturing imagery of specially painted display aircraft with the tail art.’

