RAF Typhoon spotted above south coast with small plane after Bournemouth Air Festival
AN RAF Typhoon was spotted above the south coast on Monday apparently intercepting a small plane.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 12:02 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:19 pm
But it turned out the aircraft seen above Eastbourne at around 4pm was only completing a photoshoot for the RAF after an appearance at Bournemouth Air Festival.
The imagery will be released on the RAF’s social media channels soon.
Read More
Read MoreHot air balloon crashes into trees with smoke seen coming from scene before pilo...
A spokesman for the RAF said: ‘The Typhoon display aircraft was completing a photoshoot on the south coast after displaying at the Bournemouth Air Festival.’
He added: ‘(The RAF was) capturing imagery of specially painted display aircraft with the tail art.’