RAF Typhoon spotted above south coast with small plane after Bournemouth Air Festival

AN RAF Typhoon was spotted above the south coast on Monday apparently intercepting a small plane.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 12:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:19 pm

But it turned out the aircraft seen above Eastbourne at around 4pm was only completing a photoshoot for the RAF after an appearance at Bournemouth Air Festival.

The imagery will be released on the RAF’s social media channels soon.

Read More

Read More
Hot air balloon crashes into trees with smoke seen coming from scene before pilo...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

RAF Typhoon and small plane above Eastbourne on Monday September 6, 2021. Picture: Tabitha White

A spokesman for the RAF said: ‘The Typhoon display aircraft was completing a photoshoot on the south coast after displaying at the Bournemouth Air Festival.’

He added: ‘(The RAF was) capturing imagery of specially painted display aircraft with the tail art.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

RAF Typhoon and small plane above Eastbourne on Monday September 6, 2021. Picture: Tabitha White