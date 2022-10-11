Youth theatre group brings the ‘spectacular’ Anything Goes to the New Theatre Royal

The celebrated Cole Porter musical, Anything Goes, comes to the New Theatre Royal in October half-term, featuring a 45 Stage One cast and ensemble including tap dancing sailors and a live orchestra, with performances from 27-29 October, including a Saturday matinee performance.

The award-winning Stage One is a show-focused youth theatre group based in Portsmouth.

Anything Goes is a full musical theatre production, featuring a live band and professional lighting and sound, staged by a talented cast of young performers aged between 10 and 19.

Stage One will present a production of Anything Goes at the New Theatre Royal this month.

This production is by Stage One, who most recently performed Grease to sell out audiences in February at the New Theatre Royal.

Director Paul Clements said: ‘Anything Goes is a special show for me, as it was the first show that I had a lead role, playing Billy Crocker in Stage One’s production back in 2004! I am so excited to have returned to Stage One as their director and it is fitting that my first show is Anything Goes.

‘We’re so fortunate to have the opportunity to perform Anything Goes just a few weeks after it completed its sell-out run at The Barbican in London and its recent UK tour.’

Immediately after Anything Goes finishes, then Stage One will be back in the rehearsal room for their next show, Legally Blonde.

‘We are eager for young people aged 10 to 18 to join us for our next adventure,’ added Paul.

‘Stage One is show-focused, so we just concentrate on rehearsals and performing, so it's ideal for anyone interested in drama or studying performing arts at college or school and who want real stage performance experience.

‘To give everyone the very best experience, we perform in professional theatres with their technical staff’s expertise and we always have a live band, which adds massively to the whole experience.’

Stage One rehearse on Friday nights at Drayton Methodist Church Hall, tickets are available from the New Theatre Royal box office or online at newtheatreroyal.com/performances/anything-goes-2/.