The forest antelope was born to parents Canela and Ituri on Monday. There are thought to be less than 100 of the mammals left in the wild – with worldwide populations continuing to decline.

Staff said the calf is ‘doing really well’ after being born. Video footage and pictures shows the new-arrival walking and staying close by to her mother.

Three-day old mountain bongo at Marwell Zoo. Picture: Gemma/Marwell Zoo.

Rhianna Worsell, animal keeper, said: ‘Both mum, Canela, and her calf are doing really well. The calf has been seen up and about exploring its enclosure with Canela following close behind.

Canela has been very attentive towards her calf. The gender is currently unknown as we will leave them together to bond without any disturbance from us.’

Mountain bongos are a subspecies of the bongo. Their natural wildlife habitats are in four areas of Kenya, often living in forests and highlands.

Due to their scarcity, the importance of the captive mountain bongo breeding programmes has never been greater. In the wild, they often prefer areas with tall shrubs such as forest edges, and places with where green areas have been disturbed, causing new growth.

Mountain bongo calf at Marwell Zoo. Picture: Gemma/Marwell Zoo.

Calves are often left hidden in vegetation after birth to conceal them from predators. Mothers return to them for suckling at various intervals.

Leopards are the main predators of bongos. When under threat, the antelopes run into the forest with their horns held against the back of their necks. Species are facing threats such as hunting with dogs and loss of habitats.

Bongos start with a chestnut-red colour, with males getting darker and females paler with age.