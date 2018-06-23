Peter Crouch spotted in mosh pit during Kasabian’s Isle of Wight Festival show

Have your say

At 6ft 7ins, Peter Crouch is hardly difficult to miss in large crowds.

The former England and Pompey striker thrilled fans at the Isle of Wight Festival yesterday as he was filming enjoying a show from headliners Kasabian.

Videos posted to Twitter show Crouch get involved in a mosh pit during the performance.

Earlier in the day he was spotted having a kick about with friends at the festival.

Today the festival is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with fans invited to dress in gold for the weekend’s shows.

Headliners including Rita Ora and Nile Rodgers also performed last night, with Depeche Mode, The Killers and Liam Gallagher also scheduled to appear.