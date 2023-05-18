News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK

Police and fire crews called to a three-vehicle crash on the A3 between Hordean and Petersfield - with one casualty seriously injured

Police closed a major Hampshire road last night after three vehicles collided leaving one person seriously injured.

By Joe Buncle
Published 18th May 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read
One person was seriously injured in the crash. Picture: Chris MoorhouseOne person was seriously injured in the crash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
One person was seriously injured in the crash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Fire crews from Southsea, Cosham and Horndean station were called to the scene, between Junction 2 on the A3 and the A272 in Petersfield, at around 9pm last night.

NOW READ: Man dies in horror crash on the M3 near Winchester involving Mercedes and lorry with motorway closed for hours

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Southsea firestation confirmed that about 16 firefighters worked on the incident, removing one of three casualties from their vehicle who was then worked on by paramedics. They were then taken to hospital.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but has now reopened, and the Southsea Fire Station spokesman thanked drivers for their patience.

Most Popular

The condition of the casualties is currently unknown. More details to follow.

Related topics:PoliceHampshireSouthseaWinchester