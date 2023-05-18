Police and fire crews called to a three-vehicle crash on the A3 between Hordean and Petersfield - with one casualty seriously injured
Police closed a major Hampshire road last night after three vehicles collided leaving one person seriously injured.
Fire crews from Southsea, Cosham and Horndean station were called to the scene, between Junction 2 on the A3 and the A272 in Petersfield, at around 9pm last night.
A spokesperson from Southsea firestation confirmed that about 16 firefighters worked on the incident, removing one of three casualties from their vehicle who was then worked on by paramedics. They were then taken to hospital.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but has now reopened, and the Southsea Fire Station spokesman thanked drivers for their patience.
The condition of the casualties is currently unknown. More details to follow.