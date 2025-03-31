Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth
Missing Andrew was last seen shortly after 1.40pm on Sunday, March 30 in the Paulsgrove area of Portsmouth. It is believed to have travelled to Havant via train.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Andrew overnight, but we are concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.”
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and he has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black top, black jeans and he had a black man bag with him.
The police believes that Andrew could be in Portsmouth or Havant. If you think you’ve seen Andrew since he went missing or think you might know where he is now, please call the police immediately on 999 quoting incident number 0815 of March 30th.
