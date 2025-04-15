Police concerned for welfare of missing 64-year-old last seen in Cosham
The police have launched a missing persons appeal for 64-year-old Stephen Dunstan.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are making a number of enquiries to locate him.
Stephen is described as a white man who is 5ft 6ins tall and has receding grey hair, and is bald in the centre. He wears black Nike glasses and is clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing a red and white checked shirt, dark navy blue jeans, a black cotton jacket, brown/black loafer shoes, and had a navy blue personal trolley.
If you have seen him, please call police on 101, quoting 44250163669.
