Police concerned for welfare of missing 64-year-old last seen in Cosham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The police have launched a missing persons appeal for 64-year-old Stephen Dunstan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are making a number of enquiries to locate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen missing Stephen Dunstan? | Hampshire Police

Stephen is described as a white man who is 5ft 6ins tall and has receding grey hair, and is bald in the centre. He wears black Nike glasses and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a red and white checked shirt, dark navy blue jeans, a black cotton jacket, brown/black loafer shoes, and had a navy blue personal trolley.

If you have seen him, please call police on 101, quoting 44250163669.