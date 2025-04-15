Police concerned for welfare of missing 64-year-old last seen in Cosham

The police have launched a missing persons appeal for 64-year-old Stephen Dunstan.

Stephen was last seen at approximately 11am on Monday, April 14 in the area of Cosham High Street.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are making a number of enquiries to locate him.

Have you seen missing Stephen Dunstan? | Hampshire Police

“In addition to this, we are asking members of the public to report any sightings to police.”

Stephen is described as a white man who is 5ft 6ins tall and has receding grey hair, and is bald in the centre. He wears black Nike glasses and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a red and white checked shirt, dark navy blue jeans, a black cotton jacket, brown/black loafer shoes, and had a navy blue personal trolley.

If you have seen him, please call police on 101, quoting 44250163669.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

