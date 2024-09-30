Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have launched an appeal for a missing teenager.

Elizabeth, aged 13, was last seen at in the Lordshill area of Southampton at around 10:30am yesterday (Sunday, September 29).

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins, of slim build and with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a grey crop top jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and white Nike trainers.

The police have launched a missing persons appeal for Elizabeth who was last seen at in the Lordshill area of Southampton at around 10.30am yesterday (Sunday, 29 September). | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

If you think you have seen Elizabeth since she went missing, or think you might know where she is now, please contact the police immediately on 101 quoting 44240423332. In an emergency dial 999.