Police confirm discovery of body following missing persons appeal
The police have confirmed that they have discovered the body of a man who was missing.
Officers searching for missing John Trodd from Farnborough have sadly discovered the body of a man at South Lake off of Yateley Road. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but John’s family have been informed.
The police have confirmed that a file will be prepared for the coroner. To get in touch with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and report a missing person, click here.
