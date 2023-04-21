News you can trust since 1877
Police confirm person died after being hit by train at Basingstoke Railway Station

A person has died following an incident at a Hampshire railway station which saw emergency services called and services delayed.

By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:09 BST

Trains running between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour were delayed and cancelled yesterday evening while the incident at Basingstoke Railway Station was ongoing.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: ‘Officers were called to Basingstoke station at 5.22pm yesterday (20 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

One person died on the tracks at Basingstoke train station yesterday.One person died on the tracks at Basingstoke train station yesterday.
In a statement posted to social media following the fatality, National Rail said: ‘If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the @Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.’

Other services affected included South Western Railway between Farnbourough and Winchester, and Great Western Railway trains between Reading and Basingstoke.

