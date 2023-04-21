Police confirm person died after being hit by train at Basingstoke Railway Station
A person has died following an incident at a Hampshire railway station which saw emergency services called and services delayed.
Trains running between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour were delayed and cancelled yesterday evening while the incident at Basingstoke Railway Station was ongoing.
NOW READ: Hampshire trains: South Western Railway report trains may be 'cancelled' or 'delayed' today as amended timetable issued
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: ‘Officers were called to Basingstoke station at 5.22pm yesterday (20 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’
In a statement posted to social media following the fatality, National Rail said: ‘If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the @Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.’
Other services affected included South Western Railway between Farnbourough and Winchester, and Great Western Railway trains between Reading and Basingstoke.