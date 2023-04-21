South Western Railway (SWR) report that disruption is likely throughout its services. This is due to many of their diesel locomotives requiring repairs ‘at the same time’.

SWR reported on Twitter: ‘We were informed that many of our diesel fleet needed repairs at the same time. Trains may be cancelled, delayed, or revised because of this problem.

‘At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will be until the end of the day. Your journey is likely to take longer.’

The company said much of the disruption is currently between Basingstoke and Exeter St Davies railway stations, and on the West of England Line. This may have knock on effects to services on the Portsmouth line to London Waterloo and across the SWR network.

SWR said the issue was reported yesterday but this has continued into today. ‘Due to more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time between Basingstoke and Exeter St Davids fewer trains are able to run on all lines.

‘Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. Services between London Waterloo and Exeter St Davids will run between Salisbury and Exeter St Davids only.

South Western Railway report that trains may be 'cancelled' or 'delayed' today. Picture: SWR.

‘Trains may have to run at reduced speed between these stations and due to the single line sections along this route trains may be delayed awaiting to pass a train in the opposite direction. A shuttle service will operate between Salisbury and Basingstoke.’

SWR said customer tickets will be accepted on appropriate Great Western Railway trains. The company have issued an amended timeline as Chief operating officer Stuart Meek said: ‘We’re very sorry for the disruption that will be felt by our customers on the West of England Line, in the Romsey area and other destinations west of Salisbury.

‘Over the last two days some services have suffered delays due to a fuel problem and so we have had no choice but to withdraw the affected trains. With fewer trains available and a risk of delays, which would have a knock-on effect on the wider network, we have had to make the difficult decision to operate an amended timetable.

‘While we appreciate it is frustrating that fewer services will be operating, this timetable does give our customers a service they can have confidence in. We really appreciate our customers’ patience and advise them to check before travelling.’

Passengers have already been venting their frustrations on Twitter. Fred Pritchard-Tagg said: ‘You are a Joke! Hand the franchise to someone who CAN run the service.’