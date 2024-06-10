Police confirm teenage girl from Southampton has been found
The police launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.
The 17-year-old was last seen on Saturday, June 8 when she left her home address in Southampton but the police have confirmed that she has been found safe.
