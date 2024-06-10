Police confirm teenage girl from Southampton has been found

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 09:07 BST
The police launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Saturday, June 8 when she left her home address in Southampton but the police have confirmed that she has been found safe.

