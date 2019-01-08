Police continue hunt for man suspected of crimewave in Fareham and Gosport following another three thefts

THIRTEEN businesses have now had cash stolen from tills over the last two weeks and police are desperate to catch a man who is believed to be involved.

Tomas Lloyd is wanted in connection with a series of incidents in which hundreds of pounds of cash was stolen from shop tills in Fareham, Gosport, Eastleigh, Andover and Romsey.

Tomas Lloyd. Hampshire Police

Hampshire Police put out an appeal yesterday for information on the 27-year-old’s whereabouts but today officers have renewed their plea following three more thefts taking place in shops yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said: ‘ We have had a further three incidents reported to us of cash being snatched from tills.

‘We are linking these to the previous ten, for which we are appealing for the whereabouts of Tomas Lloyd.’

A report was made to police at 3.24pm yesterday (Monday January 7) that a man grabbed approximately £110 cash from a till in Co-op on Falkland Court, Eastleigh, while making a purchase.

In a similar incident, between 7.25pm and 7.35pm the same day, a man tried to grab money from the till in Co-op on Warren Gardens, Romsey, but the cashier closed the till in time so nothing was stolen.

A short while later, between 8.05pm and 8.15pm, a man grabbed a handful of notes from a till in the Co-op on Winchester Hill, Romsey.

Police would also like to speak to Lloyd, of no fixed abode, about the following incidents:

- Cash was snatched from a till at the Highlands Road service station Co-op in Fareham at around 10.45pm on Friday, December 21.

- More than £500 cash was stolen from a till in Aldi on Mumby Road, Gosport, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, December 22.

- A small quantity of cash was snatched from a till in Co-op on Arundel Drive, Fareham, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, December 23.

- Cash was snatched from a till in Martins on Corn Market, Romsey, shortly after 4pm on Thursday, December 27.

- Approximately £120 cash was stolen from a till in Co-op on Botley Road, Romsey, shortly before 7pm on Sunday, December 30.

- Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday January 2 a man stole around £135 from a till in Aldi on Broadwater Road, Romsey.

- Coins were stolen from a till in Waitrose on Alma Road, Romsey, between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, January 3.

- A robbery in which a man pushed a member of staff in the Co-op on Warren Gardens, Romsey, while grabbing money from the till between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Friday, January 4.

- More than £200 cash was stolen from a till in Co-op on Anton Farm Road, Andover, at around 10.15pm on Saturday January 5.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: ‘I would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Lloyd is white, about 6ft, slim but athletic build, with scruffy dark hair, stubble, a tribal symbol tattoo on his right arm and a star tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180480110, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.