Police discover body of 40-year-old following missing person appeal

The police have discovered the body of a missing woman following a missing person appeal.

A missing person appeal for Hannah Potter was launched on Saturday, February 1 after the 40-year-old was last seen in the Boyatt Wood area of Eastleigh.

Officers, searching for Hannah, have now confirmed they discovered the body of a woman yesterday evening (Sunday, February 2).

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Hannah’s family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.