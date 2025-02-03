Police discover body of 40-year-old following missing person appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 09:38 BST
The police have discovered the body of a missing woman following a missing person appeal.

A missing person appeal for Hannah Potter was launched on Saturday, February 1 after the 40-year-old was last seen in the Boyatt Wood area of Eastleigh.

Officers, searching for Hannah, have now confirmed they discovered the body of a woman yesterday evening (Sunday, February 2).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Hannah’s family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:PoliceMissing personsHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice