Police discover body of missing pensioner last seen two months ago

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 10:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 11:27 GMT
The police have confirmed the discovery of a body following multiple missing person appeals.

Police officers searching for missing 75-year-old, Ian Taylor, have said that a body was found yesterday (December 20) in Headley Down.

The missing pensioner was last seen on October 10 just after 9pm and the police published a number of appeals to try and locate him.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Formal identification has not been completed at this time, but it is believed to be Ian and his family have been informed.

“Ian's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

