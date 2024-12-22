Police discover body of missing pensioner last seen two months ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have confirmed the discovery of a body following multiple missing person appeals.

The missing pensioner was last seen on October 10 just after 9pm and the police published a number of appeals to try and locate him.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Formal identification has not been completed at this time, but it is believed to be Ian and his family have been informed.

“Ian's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”