The police have said they are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing.

After carrying out searches, the police have now launched a missing persons appeal for Candice Pedder, who was last seen in the Sandhurst Road area, Southampton, at approximately 1.45pm yesterday (August 18).

Candice Pedder, 43 | Hampshire Police

The 43-year-old has been described as white, with black hair pulled back into a ponytail, and she was last seen wearing a green hooded top, black trousers and white trainers. She was also carrying a handbag and Sainsbury’s bag.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We’ve been carrying out searches in the area for Candice but are extremely concerned for her welfare and are now turning to you, the public, for your help.”

If you see Candice, or spot anyone matching this description, please call the police immediately on 999, quoting incident number 44250373250.