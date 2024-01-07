Police find John Canning, 68, who went missing from Southampton
John Canning was last seen at about 10.25am on Friday, January 5 – and the force asked members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find John Canning, who is missing from Southampton? The 68-year-old was last seen at approximately 10.25am on Friday 5 January in the Tremona Road area. We are very concerned for John’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.”
John is described as:
- White
- Approximately 5ft8ins tall
- Medium build
- Distinctive grey shoulder-length hair and beard.
- Speaks with an Irish accent.
- He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, dark blue trousers, a blue jacket, black woolly hat with a hole in the top and brown shoes.
- John has links to Totton.
If you see John please call 999 quoting reference 44240006270.