Police find John Canning, 68, who went missing from Southampton

Police have found a 68-year-old man who was not seen since last week following a public appeal.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Jan 2024, 15:24 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 18:06 GMT
John Canning was last seen at about 10.25am on Friday, January 5 – and the force asked members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find John Canning, who is missing from Southampton? The 68-year-old was last seen at approximately 10.25am on Friday 5 January in the Tremona Road area. We are very concerned for John’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.”

John is described as:

  • White
  • Approximately 5ft8ins tall
  • Medium build
  • Distinctive grey shoulder-length hair and beard.
  • Speaks with an Irish accent.
  • He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, dark blue trousers, a blue jacket, black woolly hat with a hole in the top and brown shoes.
  • John has links to Totton.

If you see John please call 999 quoting reference 44240006270.