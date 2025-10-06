Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing person with links to Portsmouth

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 08:49 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 08:49 BST
The police have said they are “growing increasingly concerned” for a missing person with links to the city.

Sussex Police are looking for missing James, who remains missing from Fishbourne and was last seen on October 2 at 10pm.

The police are growing increasingly concerned for James, who remains missing from Fishbourne. He has links to Portsmouth and Southampton. | Chichester Police

The 33-year-old has blond hair, and he was last seen wearing a black anorak, white T-shirt, navy blue trousers, and white trainers with red and blue stripes.

The police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for James.

“We believe he has previous links to Arundel and Bognor, as well as links to Brighton, Chichester, Southampton and Portsmouth. Officers are concerned for his welfare.”

Call 999 if you see James quoting 1425 of 02/10 or report information on the Sussex Police website. Click here for more.

