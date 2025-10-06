Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing person with links to Portsmouth
The police have said they are “growing increasingly concerned” for a missing person with links to the city.
Sussex Police are looking for missing James, who remains missing from Fishbourne and was last seen on October 2 at 10pm.
The 33-year-old has blond hair, and he was last seen wearing a black anorak, white T-shirt, navy blue trousers, and white trainers with red and blue stripes.
The police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for James.
“We believe he has previous links to Arundel and Bognor, as well as links to Brighton, Chichester, Southampton and Portsmouth. Officers are concerned for his welfare.”