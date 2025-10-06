The police have said they are “growing increasingly concerned” for a missing person with links to the city.

Sussex Police are looking for missing James, who remains missing from Fishbourne and was last seen on October 2 at 10pm.

The police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for James.

“We believe he has previous links to Arundel and Bognor, as well as links to Brighton, Chichester, Southampton and Portsmouth. Officers are concerned for his welfare.”