Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been assaulted in Lee-on-the-Solent - the police want to speak to six people.

One boy reported being punched in the face and the other received cuts and bruises to their face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police would like to speak to anyone who recognises the individuals in the attached images, or their descriptions.

The first man is described as white, aged 19-20, 5ft 9 inches tall and of slim build. He has shaven hair and was wearing a dark puffer jacket. The second man is described as white, aged 19, between 5ft 10 inches and 5ft 11 inches tall and of muscular build. He has short blonde hair and he was wearing dark clothing.

The police have launched an appeal after two teenage boys were assaulted in Lee-on-the-Solent. | Hampshire Police

The third man is described as white, aged between 18 and 19, 6ft tall, of lean build with short blonde hair and he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. The fourth man is described as a white man, aged between 18 and 19, 6ft tall and he has shaven hair with some stubble on his face. He has a gap between his two front teeth and he was wearing a large black coat.

The fifth man is white, aged 18, 5ft 7 inches tall and of slim build. He has dark curly hair and stubble on his face and he was wearing a green tracksuit and a dark coloured hat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman is described as mixed race, between 19 and 20, of slim build. She has dark curly hair and she was wearing dark clothing and gold hoop earrings.