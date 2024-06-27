Police issue appeal after two teenagers assaulted in Lee-on-the-Solent
The police are releasing e-fit images of six individuals who they would like to identify after two teenagers were assaulted in Lee-On-The-Solent. Officers received reports that on Sunday, May 5, between 1:00am and 1:15am, two 17 year-old boys were assaulted by a group of five men and a woman at the Marina Parade car park.
One boy reported being punched in the face and the other received cuts and bruises to their face.
The police would like to speak to anyone who recognises the individuals in the attached images, or their descriptions.
The first man is described as white, aged 19-20, 5ft 9 inches tall and of slim build. He has shaven hair and was wearing a dark puffer jacket. The second man is described as white, aged 19, between 5ft 10 inches and 5ft 11 inches tall and of muscular build. He has short blonde hair and he was wearing dark clothing.
The third man is described as white, aged between 18 and 19, 6ft tall, of lean build with short blonde hair and he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. The fourth man is described as a white man, aged between 18 and 19, 6ft tall and he has shaven hair with some stubble on his face. He has a gap between his two front teeth and he was wearing a large black coat.
The fifth man is white, aged 18, 5ft 7 inches tall and of slim build. He has dark curly hair and stubble on his face and he was wearing a green tracksuit and a dark coloured hat.
The woman is described as mixed race, between 19 and 20, of slim build. She has dark curly hair and she was wearing dark clothing and gold hoop earrings.
If you recognise these people have any information which you think could help with the police enquiries, please report to the police by calling 101, or online quoting incident number 44240187996.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
