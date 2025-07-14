Police locate 28-year-old woman after launching missing persons appeal
The police have confirmed they have located a missing woman who was last seen in the early hours of this morning.
A missing persons appeal was launched to locate a 28-year-old who was last seen in The Close area of Hedge End at around 1.00am this morning (Monday, July 14).
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said officers were ‘extremely concerned for her welfare’.
The police have now confirmed they have located the missing woman and have thanked the public for their assistance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.