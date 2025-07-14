Police locate 28-year-old woman after launching missing persons appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 07:13 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 08:52 BST
The police have confirmed they have located a missing woman who was last seen in the early hours of this morning.

A missing persons appeal was launched to locate a 28-year-old who was last seen in The Close area of Hedge End at around 1.00am this morning (Monday, July 14).

Police.placeholder image
Police.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said officers were ‘extremely concerned for her welfare’.

The police have now confirmed they have located the missing woman and have thanked the public for their assistance.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice