Police locate 28-year-old woman after launching missing persons appeal

The police have confirmed they have located a missing woman who was last seen in the early hours of this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A missing persons appeal was launched to locate a 28-year-old who was last seen in The Close area of Hedge End at around 1.00am this morning (Monday, July 14).

Police.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said officers were ‘extremely concerned for her welfare’.

The police have now confirmed they have located the missing woman and have thanked the public for their assistance.