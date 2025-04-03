Police locate missing 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth
The police have located a 14-year-old who went missing over the weekend.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that they have located 14-year-old, Andrew, who was last seen on Sunday, March 30.
The police were concerned for the welfare of the teenager and shared a public appeal to find him.
