Police locate missing person following appeal
The police have confirmed that they have located a 45-year-old man who was thought to be missing.
Following ‘extensive enquiries’, the police launched an appeal for missing person who was last seen yesterday (August 14). The police have now confirmed tha the missing person has been located.
