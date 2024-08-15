Police locate missing person following appeal

By Sophie Lewis

Published 15th Aug 2024
Updated 15th Aug 2024
The police have confirmed that they have located a 45-year-old man who was thought to be missing.

Following ‘extensive enquiries’, the police launched an appeal for missing person who was last seen yesterday (August 14). The police have now confirmed tha the missing person has been located.

