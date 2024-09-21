Police locate missing woman from Basingstoke following missing person appeal
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The police have found a missing woman after launching a missing persons appeal.
The police launched a missing persons appeal yesterday for a woman from Basingstoke. Following the appeal, the police have confirmed that they have located the woman.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.