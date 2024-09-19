Police officers discover body of Southampton man following appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 07:15 BST
Police officers have confirmed that they have discovered a body following a missing persons appeal.

Officers searching for missing 31-year-old, Samuel Croucher from Southampton, have sadly discovered the body of a man in the Southampton area.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Samuel’s family have been informed and they are being supported by police. Officers will prepare a file for the coroner.

A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who shared our appeals. Our thoughts are with Samuel's family.”

