Political comment: New Great British Energy partnership will unleash billions of investment in clean power

This release has been submitted by The Portsmouth Labour Party.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has said the first major partnership between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate will unleash billions of investment in clean power across the country.

Great British Energy will invest clean power projects all across the United Kingdom, such as wind farms, which are the cheapest forms of electricity generation to build and operate.

This will help make our country energy independent, kicking tyrants like Putin to the curb, tackling climate change and saving families money.

The Crown Estate estimates this partnership will lead to up to 20-30GW of new offshore wind developments, enough power for the equivalent of almost 20 million homes.

Great British Energy will be at the heart of the government’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

It will own, manage and operate clean power projects, such as wind farms, up and down the country and will be paid for by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Investing in clean domestic power will create jobs and build supply chains in every corner of the UK including Portsmouth.

This week’s announcement comes soon after the Energy Secretary scrapped the ban on onshore wind and unblocked the production of cheap solar energy.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “This government continues to deliver on the change we promised to Portsmouth and the country at the election.

“Great British Energy will enable local people to own and benefit from our natural resources, and by investing in this mission we will make our country energy secure and a clean energy superpower.

“Alongside our new Green Prosperity Plan which will create thousands of new jobs in the South East, this historic partnership will enable more investment, cleaner power and more energy security for our city and country.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “My government is laser focused on delivering change, to make people better off.

“This innovative partnership between Great British Energy and the Crown Estate is an important step toward our mission for clean energy by 2030, and bringing down energy bills for good.

“This agreement will drive up to £60 billion in investment into the sector, turbocharging our country toward energy security, the next generation of skilled jobs, and lowering bills for families and business.