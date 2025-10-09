3 . Debenhams in Commercial Road

This one is so frustrating - as the prime site just sits there empty in our city despite it bursting with potential. The former Debenhams store, which closed in 2021 after the company collapsed, still remains empty despite bold ambitions. Developers have come up with several plans for the site ever since - the latest of which was to create four buildings on the site, providing 569 flats at the site of the retail unit and its car park on Commercial Road. The proposal is for four buildings, up to 35, 23, 15 and five storeys, to provide the flats as well as 3,292 sqm of retail and indoor recreation/gym space. Some initial work has gone on behind the scenes, but no formal planning application has been submitted yet so the wait continues. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing