2,700 Portsmouth children could benefit from free childcare scheme

Around 2,700 children in Portsmouth could be eligible for 30 hours of free childcare under a new government scheme.

Working parents or guardians earning under £100,000 will be able to claim 30 hours of childcare for children aged nine months to four years.

Portsmouth Labour’s analysis suggests that up to 2,742 children could benefit when the scheme launches on September 1.

Portsmouth South MP and Minister for Early Education said: "In just one year, Labour has begun to rebuild the education system from hiring thousands of teachers to providing free breakfasts and expanding school meals.

“Now, with extended free childcare, we’re taking the next step in delivering real relief to Portsmouth families and fulfilling our promises to the public.”

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North, said the scheme will make a “meaningful difference” for families.

“As a former teacher I know just how crucial early years education is for our young people. I’m proud to stand up for working parents in our city and help ensure their children get the strong start they deserve.”

Councillor Tom Coles, Fratton Councillor, said: “As a parent of three children I know this will transform family life in Portsmouth. By reducing financial barriers and supporting parents into work, we’re helping to build a stronger local economy and brighter future for our children.

“These additional hours will not only support working families but give our young people the best possible start in life.”

Parents and guardians can apply through the government website, which sets out deadlines for different age groups and allows families to check eligibility.

Childcare must be provided by an approved setting, such as a registered nursery, play scheme, or school.

According to the Department for Education, an additional 35,000 staff and 70,000 places will be needed to meet demand by September 2025. Between 2023 and 2024, childcare places had already risen by 44,400.