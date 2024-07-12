Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine new houses have been given the green light in Fareham – but developers must get to work sooner than normal.

A parcel of land off Titchfield Road in Stubbington, with access from Ranvilles Lane, has been approved for the new homes. Plans show the overall design idea is based on a traditional farmyard complex, a farmhouse and barn buildings with two courtyards.

Formerly a paddock, the site is roughly triangular in shape, falling away to the north where a stream runs through an area of woodland within the site towards the river Meon. This area cannot be built on in the future due to flood risk, confirmed the council officer at the meeting.

Fbc Planning Committee R To L, Cllr J Burton, Cllr K Wiltshire, Cllr, S Dugan, Cllr P Nother, Cllr J Needham, Cllr S Ingram And Cllr G Furnivall July 10 Ldrs

Of the nine houses, three were initially earmarked to be affordable but Fareham Borough Council planners didn’t like the fact that one was designed away from others. The revised plans now include two affordable homes in the middle of the site and a financial contribution equivalent to ‘1.6 units’ for a third home to be built elsewhere.

Eight homes will be two-storey, vertically timber-clad homes with four bedrooms and one will be a four-bed brick house with a slate tiled roof. The development will have 29 car parking spaces and 18 for cycles. The developer Driftstone Homes is currently finishing building 16 homes on the site known as Crofton View, formerly The Grange, on the opposite side of Ranvilles Lane.

Fareham Borough Council officers had said because of the standard three years given to developers to start building, it had only met 55 per cent of its build target last year. Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) asked why developers were given three years to start a project if the council was not meeting its housing build targets. Instead, she suggested the developers be given 18 months to start projects.

The council officers said they would consider this action moving forward and, at the planning committee meeting on July 10, Driftstone Homes’ agent agreed they could start within that time frame and soon. In an unusual move, agent Sarah Hockin agreed “if it helps get the project over the line” and said the firm intended to move directly from the Grange site to this project.

A site plan showing the nine new houses for land off Titchfield Road. Picture: Driftstone Homes/Bright Plan

Another concern the councillors had was the strategic gap being eaten into and eroded. Reluctantly agreeing to the plans, Councillor Steve Dugan (Con, Hill Head) said: “A close eye must be kept on the gap. It’s being taken away piecemeal and disappearing.” Beyond the woodland area to the north of the site lies the RSPCA Stubbington Ark, which is a kennels housing dogs.

Councillor Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) was concerned about future noise complaints from future residents, he said: ”Are we going to have complaints in the future about barking dogs?” He was reassured by council officers the noise test had been satisfied.

The open space, stream and woodland on the site will be made publicly available and looked after by a management company. This will also ensure no future development on the land, said the council officer. The plans were approved with eight votes for and with Cllr Burton voting against.