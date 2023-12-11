News you can trust since 1877
A new endoscopy unit is planned for Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth as plans are submitted

Health bosses are planning a revamp at Queen Alexandra Hospital, including a new entrance and endoscopy unit.
By Toby Paine
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:20 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 17:20 GMT
A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the works at Lancaster House, which is located to the far north within the hospital site. The proposal includes a lobby extension with a canopy to form the new entrance with stepped and ramped approaches. The internal works will see a strip-out, remodel and refurbishments of the existing ground floor. External works include revamping existing metal cladding and re-pointed brickwork and other decorations.

Planning documents said the proposal would provide a new endoscopy unit for patients that won’t be admitted to the hospital overnight. Endoscopies are a minimally invasive procedure using a flexible tube with a camera to examine internal organs through natural openings. They are commonly used for digestive tract assessments and allow real-time visualisation, biopsy collection, and interventions. This technique allows diagnoses and treatments with reduced recovery time and lower risks compared to traditional surgeries.

New QA lobby entranceNew QA lobby entrance
The hospital currently has an endoscopy unit with three suites with a further suite in Gosport War Memorial Hospital. After the procedure, patients will recover in one of two recovery areas which are separated into single sex areas. Planning documents add the development “will provide an important community healthcare service, but also improving the external aesthetic appearance of the building and also the accessibility for both patients and staff”.

The council’s deadline to decide the plans has been set for January 17 next year. To view the plans or comment on them visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search reference PP-12592284

