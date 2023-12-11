Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the works at Lancaster House, which is located to the far north within the hospital site. The proposal includes a lobby extension with a canopy to form the new entrance with stepped and ramped approaches. The internal works will see a strip-out, remodel and refurbishments of the existing ground floor. External works include revamping existing metal cladding and re-pointed brickwork and other decorations.

Planning documents said the proposal would provide a new endoscopy unit for patients that won’t be admitted to the hospital overnight. Endoscopies are a minimally invasive procedure using a flexible tube with a camera to examine internal organs through natural openings. They are commonly used for digestive tract assessments and allow real-time visualisation, biopsy collection, and interventions. This technique allows diagnoses and treatments with reduced recovery time and lower risks compared to traditional surgeries.

New QA lobby entrance

The hospital currently has an endoscopy unit with three suites with a further suite in Gosport War Memorial Hospital. After the procedure, patients will recover in one of two recovery areas which are separated into single sex areas. Planning documents add the development “will provide an important community healthcare service, but also improving the external aesthetic appearance of the building and also the accessibility for both patients and staff”.